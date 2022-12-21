Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, America's two largest ski resort operators, are in a season-pass showdown, competing in a race meant to address both cash flows and climate change.

Why it matters: The growth push by both companies has reshaped the nation's map of ski trails and significantly changed the experience for snow lovers — some say for the better, some say for the worse.

State of play: Warming temperatures are eroding the ski season by weeks or even a month at certain destinations, particularly in early winter and spring.

That means less money for operators and more reasons to pursue added cash flows and top line growth.

What's happening: Alterra's Ikon Pass and Vail's Epic Pass have brought dependable revenue streams to an industry whose fortunes once rose and fell on the weather.

"The No. 1 strategy to navigate that is advanced commitment. I cannot emphasize enough how much important stability that creates for our mountain resorts," Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch tells Axios.

Zoom in: Both companies have beefed up their season-pass participation through consolidation moves.

Alterra is focused on partnerships: The company owns 15 resorts, but its Ikon Pass season ticket can be used at another 39 destinations.

Vail is focused on acquisitions. It owns 41 resorts outright. Telluride is the only Epic partner Vail doesn't own.

Be smart: "Geographic diversity creates a weather edge — for both us and our pass-holders," Alterra CEO Jared Smith says. "If it doesn’t snow great in California, you have access to 50 other mountains."

It seems to be working. Last season marked the busiest ever for U.S. resorts.

Both Alterra and Vail saw big bumps in midweek and similar off-peak visits — a trend they each attributed to season passes.

By the numbers: Vail expects this year to reap $800 million in revenue from its Epic Pass and similar advance-commitment products.

Those pass holders will account for a whopping 70% of visits to the company's resorts.

"The goal is to move as much of our lift revenue as we can — 75% or more of our lift revenue — in a pass, because that creates enormous stability," Vail's Lynch says.

Between the lines: That revenue means more investment in climate-resilience infrastructure like snow-making.

👀 What we're watching: How Vail and Alterra further monetize their operations — especially as the number of snow days shrinks.