Jared Smith, CEO of Alterra Mountain Company (left), and Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts. Photos: Rachel Murray/Getty Images and Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company each anointed a new CEO in the past year or so: Alterra recruited Ticketmaster honcho Jared Smith, while Vail promoted its marketing chief Kirsten Lynch.

Why it matters: Smith and Lynch bring different backgrounds to the job but they're facing the same mandate: guiding their companies through new phases of development and through the threat of climate change.

What's happening: Smith and Lynch replaced veteran chief executives who shepherded enormous transformation in the industry.

Smith took the helm from Rusty Gregory, who spent 40-plus years rising through the ranks of the ski resorts industry.

Lynch replaced Robert Katz, a company leader since the mid-1990s.

Zoom in: Those predecessors pushed their resorts from shaggy, boom-and-bust operations held together with six packs and ski wax into professionally run, family-friendly behemoths.

Catch up fast: Alterra burst onto the scene in 2017, when the owners of investment firm Henry Crown & Company and private equity firm KSL Capital acquired Intrawest Resort Holdings and Mammoth Resorts.

Vail roughly doubled its holdings in 2019, when it acquired 17 resorts through its purchase of Peak Resorts for $264 million.

What's next: Now Smith and Lynch are responsible for steering their sprawling organizations into a more nimble, digital-first era that's being squeezed by warming temperatures, drought and wildfires.

What we're watching: How Smith and Lynch respond to investor pressure to find new revenue streams — especially as skiers and snowboarders bemoan eye-watering lift-ticket prices, expensive resort lunches, costly rentals, paid parking and interminable lines and traffic.