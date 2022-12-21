Vail and Alterra reshuffle the C-suite
Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company each anointed a new CEO in the past year or so: Alterra recruited Ticketmaster honcho Jared Smith, while Vail promoted its marketing chief Kirsten Lynch.
Why it matters: Smith and Lynch bring different backgrounds to the job but they're facing the same mandate: guiding their companies through new phases of development and through the threat of climate change.
What's happening: Smith and Lynch replaced veteran chief executives who shepherded enormous transformation in the industry.
- Smith took the helm from Rusty Gregory, who spent 40-plus years rising through the ranks of the ski resorts industry.
- Lynch replaced Robert Katz, a company leader since the mid-1990s.
Zoom in: Those predecessors pushed their resorts from shaggy, boom-and-bust operations held together with six packs and ski wax into professionally run, family-friendly behemoths.
Catch up fast: Alterra burst onto the scene in 2017, when the owners of investment firm Henry Crown & Company and private equity firm KSL Capital acquired Intrawest Resort Holdings and Mammoth Resorts.
- Vail roughly doubled its holdings in 2019, when it acquired 17 resorts through its purchase of Peak Resorts for $264 million.
What's next: Now Smith and Lynch are responsible for steering their sprawling organizations into a more nimble, digital-first era that's being squeezed by warming temperatures, drought and wildfires.
What we're watching: How Smith and Lynch respond to investor pressure to find new revenue streams — especially as skiers and snowboarders bemoan eye-watering lift-ticket prices, expensive resort lunches, costly rentals, paid parking and interminable lines and traffic.