Unions face a reckoning with electric vehicles

The workers who assemble batteries for electric vehicles earn less than their counterparts who build internal combustion cars and trucks.

Why it matters: The pay disparity is just one of the challenges facing the green economy as funding pours in, factories sprout up and workers fill the space.

What's happening: As the United Auto Workers union shifts to electric vehicles, questions are emerging as to whether the promised "green jobs" are as good as clean-energy investors, executives and advocates like to claim.

Of note: Electric cars are commonly described as batteries on wheels. It's an oversimplification, but they're generally easier to make than internal combustion engines.

Perhaps as a result, workers building the "Ultium" battery used in GM vehicles like the Hummer and Lyriq are reportedly paid one-third less on average than workers assembling internal combustion cars and trucks.

The disparity is even bigger in some cases. At GM and LG's joint Ultium plant in Lordstown, Ohio, workers reportedly earn $15.50-16.50 an hour, compared to $32 at traditional vehicle plants.

What they're saying: "The wages they’re making are less than the McDonald's around the corner from my house," Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University, tells Axios. "So is that really a good job?"

The bottom line: The Biden administration and clean-energy champions have been pushing to promote domestic manufacturing and to show skeptical fossil-fuel workers (and voters) that the energy transition will deliver plentiful, reliable, well-paying jobs.

The wage disparity suggests that fulfilling that promise will be much more difficult than these advocates and political leaders like to claim.

