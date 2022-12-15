Investor Tommy Leep today announced Jetstream, a $10 million early-stage venture fund focusing on climate tech startups.

The San Francisco-based fund will write $250,000 checks to pre-seed startups across different areas of climate technology, sustainability and biodiversity, Leep tells Axios.

Zoom in: Leep says the fund has made six investments to date:

Clean energy startup WattCarbon,

Biodegradable clothing maker Simplifyber,

Solar energy startup Wildgrid,

Real-time offshore weather startup OceanSync,

Digital food container startup Topanga.io, and

Natural asset management startup Cecil.

Yes, and: The fund is backed by Haystack VC's Semil Shah, Leep says.