Jetstream launches inaugural $10M climate fund
Investor Tommy Leep today announced Jetstream, a $10 million early-stage venture fund focusing on climate tech startups.
- The San Francisco-based fund will write $250,000 checks to pre-seed startups across different areas of climate technology, sustainability and biodiversity, Leep tells Axios.
Zoom in: Leep says the fund has made six investments to date:
- Clean energy startup WattCarbon,
- Biodegradable clothing maker Simplifyber,
- Solar energy startup Wildgrid,
- Real-time offshore weather startup OceanSync,
- Digital food container startup Topanga.io, and
- Natural asset management startup Cecil.
Yes, and: The fund is backed by Haystack VC's Semil Shah, Leep says.