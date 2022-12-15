Skip to main content
Jetstream launches inaugural $10M climate fund

Megan Hernbroth
Illustration of a dollar sign being formed by jet streams.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Investor Tommy Leep today announced Jetstream, a $10 million early-stage venture fund focusing on climate tech startups.

  • The San Francisco-based fund will write $250,000 checks to pre-seed startups across different areas of climate technology, sustainability and biodiversity, Leep tells Axios.

Zoom in: Leep says the fund has made six investments to date:

  • Clean energy startup WattCarbon,
  • Biodegradable clothing maker Simplifyber,
  • Solar energy startup Wildgrid,
  • Real-time offshore weather startup OceanSync,
  • Digital food container startup Topanga.io, and
  • Natural asset management startup Cecil.

Yes, and: The fund is backed by Haystack VC's Semil Shah, Leep says.

