Rick Zullo managed to emerge from the Cleantech 1.0 bust relatively unscathed. He was an investor at the time, and watched the industry "implode" seemingly overnight.

"I had to reinvent myself," he tells Axios.

Why he matters: He set his sights on emerging markets, and eventually went on to start Equal Ventures in 2019, a highly focused venture firm that, Zullo believes, can use its investors' expertise to avoid the pitfalls of Cleantech 1.o.

The below has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What, in your view, has been the big story in clean energy/climate tech this week?

Lawrence Livermore National Lab announced the first nuclear fusion reaction in a laboratory setting that produced more energy than it took to generate.

What would you add to the narrative?

This is perhaps the single most impactful scientific pursuit of our generation and a highly encouraging sign. While this is a significant breakthrough, we must recognize that commercialization and deployment of a technology like this might take decades. With that, we can’t look at this as a reason to let up, but rather a reason to press forward.

By contrast, what is not receiving the attention you feel it deserves?

The potential for blackouts throughout Europe as temperatures cool shows us how fragile global energy markets really are. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll, and even countries like France — which has a significant nuclear base — are at risk.

In three-ish words, what change would you make to clean energy/climate-tech investing?