BRV Capital, BlueRun Ventures' Asia-focused growth equity arm, is targeting $1 billion for its inaugural Mobility Fund, the firm tells Axios.

Why it matters: BRV is betting on the trend of other startups in Asia filling the gaps left by companies in China and Russia that are falling out of favor due to geopolitical tensions.

Details: BRV's Mobility Fund will invest in growth-stage companies working on different elements of the supply chain — such as materials for batteries and charging — that support EVs, BRV CIO Kwan Yoon tells Axios.

Many of the companies in the fund's pipeline, which Yoon estimates to clock in around $1.5 billion in potential investment opportunity, are based in Asia.

To meet that demand, Yoon says the fund's $1 billion target amount is the "bare minimum."

Zoom in: Yoon joined BRV Capital in 2000 when it was still largely backed by Nokia.

It targets companies that have roughly $100 million EBITDA, Yoon says, and invests via an exchangeable bond structure with leveraged collateral that converts to equity once the company meets agreed upon milestones.

State of play: Geopolitical tensions are driving activity away from China and Russia, two of the world's primary materials suppliers.

Startups in other countries like Japan and South Korea are growing quickly to meet demands from EV producers in their own countries as well as demand from other countries cutting back on business in both Russia and China, Yoon says.

The bottom line: China and Russia's struggles are opening doors for startups in other countries across Asia to solidify themselves as an alternative in the global supply chain, and BRV has a war chest with which to make its picks.