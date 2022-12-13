One hydrogen rubric to rule them all

Energy majors and electric utilities have joined an effort by S&P Global Commodity Insights to set a single set of methods and procedures for measuring carbon intensity from hydrogen production.

Why it matters: Like the sulfur content in crude oil, carbon intensity in hydrogen production has a value. S&P and a research nonprofit, GTI Energy, hope to set agreed upon standards to reliably figure out what that value is.

What's happening: Dozens of companies have signed onto the Open Hydrogen Initiative, which is seeking to replace the hydrogen "rainbow" or "color wheel" with more transparent metrics and accounting mechanisms.

The companies range from oil-and-gas majors like Shell and ExxonMobil, to utilities such as National Grid, Duke Energy and DTE, to clean energy entities like Breakthrough Energy.

The government of Alberta is also participating, as well as a handful of nonprofits and universities.

Context: The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking to set what it's calling a "clean hydrogen production standard."

The Open Hydrogen Initiative is providing the means to measure whether hydrogen production operations are meeting that standard, S&P and GTI say.

Of note: S&P and GTI launched the Open Hydrogen Initiative in February.