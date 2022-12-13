Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

One hydrogen rubric to rule them all

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of the Earth as the center of a hydrogen atom.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Energy majors and electric utilities have joined an effort by S&P Global Commodity Insights to set a single set of methods and procedures for measuring carbon intensity from hydrogen production.

Why it matters: Like the sulfur content in crude oil, carbon intensity in hydrogen production has a value. S&P and a research nonprofit, GTI Energy, hope to set agreed upon standards to reliably figure out what that value is.

What's happening: Dozens of companies have signed onto the Open Hydrogen Initiative, which is seeking to replace the hydrogen "rainbow" or "color wheel" with more transparent metrics and accounting mechanisms.

  • The companies range from oil-and-gas majors like Shell and ExxonMobil, to utilities such as National Grid, Duke Energy and DTE, to clean energy entities like Breakthrough Energy.
  • The government of Alberta is also participating, as well as a handful of nonprofits and universities.

Context: The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking to set what it's calling a "clean hydrogen production standard."

  • The Open Hydrogen Initiative is providing the means to measure whether hydrogen production operations are meeting that standard, S&P and GTI say.

Of note: S&P and GTI launched the Open Hydrogen Initiative in February.

  • They're aiming for demonstration projects in the next 16 months.
Go deeper