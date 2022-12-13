One hydrogen rubric to rule them all
Energy majors and electric utilities have joined an effort by S&P Global Commodity Insights to set a single set of methods and procedures for measuring carbon intensity from hydrogen production.
Why it matters: Like the sulfur content in crude oil, carbon intensity in hydrogen production has a value. S&P and a research nonprofit, GTI Energy, hope to set agreed upon standards to reliably figure out what that value is.
What's happening: Dozens of companies have signed onto the Open Hydrogen Initiative, which is seeking to replace the hydrogen "rainbow" or "color wheel" with more transparent metrics and accounting mechanisms.
- The companies range from oil-and-gas majors like Shell and ExxonMobil, to utilities such as National Grid, Duke Energy and DTE, to clean energy entities like Breakthrough Energy.
- The government of Alberta is also participating, as well as a handful of nonprofits and universities.
Context: The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking to set what it's calling a "clean hydrogen production standard."
- The Open Hydrogen Initiative is providing the means to measure whether hydrogen production operations are meeting that standard, S&P and GTI say.
Of note: S&P and GTI launched the Open Hydrogen Initiative in February.
- They're aiming for demonstration projects in the next 16 months.