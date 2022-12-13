Trade disputes are choking the solar industry

Trade upheaval under the Biden administration is causing a double-digit drop in new solar installations — and blunting the president's signature climate law.

Why it matters: The Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden signed this summer includes lucrative incentives for solar. But incentives don't matter much if you can't get solar modules.

What's happening: New solar installations in Q3 plummeted 17% from the same period last year, per the latest market report from Wood Mackenzie this morning, commissioned by the Solar Energy Industries Association.

That puts the U.S. on track for a 23% drop in new solar this year — an enormous reversal.

Context: It's a jaw-dropper. Last year, the country saw a 19% increase in solar capacity. In 2020, new capacity soared 43%.

Driving the news: The vast majority of solar modules and their raw materials are made in China. Two trade actions have shrunk those imports to a trickle.

Earlier this year, the Commerce Department abruptly announced it would investigate whether certain manufacturers were illegally circumventing anti-dumping tariffs.

That investigation carried the threat of potentially enormous retroactive tariffs — and brought solar imports to a halt virtually overnight.

The Biden administration in June granted a two-year reprieve from any penalties. But soon after, U.S. Customs began enforcing a new bipartisan law aimed at rooting out forced labor in China, especially from the solar energy supply chain.

Whatever relief the solar sector had felt from Biden's reprieve quickly vanished: The forced-labor crackdown once again heavily constrained imports of solar panels.

What they're saying: “America’s clean energy economy hindered by its own trade actions,” SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement.