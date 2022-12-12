Department of Energy scientists are expected to confirm tomorrow that they achieved a fusion reaction that produced more energy than they put in.

Why it matters: The apparent breakthrough will encourage further investment in fusion companies that have already raised billions of dollars in their quest for the holy grail — or white whale — of energy generation: potentially limitless, waste-free, carbon-free power.

What's happening: Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved "net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the first time," the FT reported last night.

The Department of Energy said Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce a "major scientific breakthrough" tomorrow.

State of play: A host of companies and government agencies have been working for decades toward developing nuclear fusion.

Commonwealth Fusion, based in Cambridge, Mass., has raised more than $2 billion, including a blockbuster $1.8 billion Series B.

TAE Technologies, based in Foothill Ranch, Calif., has brought in more than $1.2 billion, Climate Deals reported this summer.

ITER, the multi-government effort in France, is the best funded: It's seen its funding climb to $22 billion.

Be smart: Fusion has long been — energy sector veterans, say it with us — the energy source that was 25 years away 25 years ago.

There's a general consensus that now may be different, and that the research has reached some kind of inflection point.

Still, it can be hard to untangle sober forecast from bold prediction from pure bluster.

TAE is aiming to bring a reactor online as soon as 2025. Commonwealth Fusion is expecting net energy within a similar timeframe.

Bottom line: "It’s a race to net energy," TAE's Jim McNiel told Axios this summer.