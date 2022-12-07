The EU's European Investment Fund agreed to invest €50 million (~$52 million) in newly formed climate investment group, World Fund.

Why it matters: The investment is one of EIF's largest commitments for first-time funds to date.

Driving the news: EIF joins search engine Ecosia, PwC and the UK’s Environment Agency as anchor LPs in World Fund's debut capital raise, which is targeting €350 million.

World Fund spun out of Ecosia in 2021. The debut fund is expected to close in the first half of 2023, EIF says.

World Fund has so far backed quantum computing company IQM, space tech company Space Forge, and fermentation startup Planet A Foods.

State of play: Private investment across parts of Europe has risen sharply, driven primarily by large deals in mobility and EVs.