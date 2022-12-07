Electric freight Einride hauls in $500M, backed by Temasek, EQT

Einride, an electric freight logistics startup based in Stockholm, has raised $500 million in debt and equity funding, the company says, aiming to expand its business across Europe and into Asia.

Why it matters: Investors are looking beyond traditional electric truck makers to gain a foothold in the electric shipping and logistics industry, which remains a tough nut to crack for even the most well-funded companies like Tesla.

Details: Einride raised $300 million via two debt facilities that will roll out in 2023 and 2024 to fund the purchase of new electric heavy-duty freight vehicles and other EV infrastructure, CEO Robert Falk tells Axios.

It also raised $200 million in equity funding from AMF, EQT Ventures, Northzone, Polar Structure, Norrsken VC and Temasek. Falk declined to disclose the valuation of the equity portion of the raise while noting any additions to the company's board had not been finalized.

Goldman Sachs acted as sole placement agent on the equity raise.

How it works: Einride is coordinates shipping logistics within its fleet of electric and autonomous trucks for smaller retailers that do not own the logistics process themselves.