Adapted from S&P Global Market Intelligence; Table: Axios Visuals

Private equity and venture capital investment across central and eastern Europe nearly doubled to $4.3 billion year to date, driven by EV deals.

Why it matters: Investment dollars have cooled significantly across the world, but a handful of big deals across the pond boosted figures for the region.

By the numbers: Central and eastern Europe's YTD investment totals came via 317 deals through Nov. 16, per S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Last year's total was $2.3 billion on 376 deals.

The largest transaction was for Estonian ride-hailing and scooter-sharing startup Bolt. It raised $711.3 million funding co-led by Sequoia Capital Operations.

Croatian EV company Rimac Automobili's $536.4 million Series D round came in second. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and West Street Capital Partners co-led the funding round.

The bottom line: There is still a healthy funding appetite among private investors for growth-stage companies with climate angles in emerging markets.