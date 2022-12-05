RepAir Carbon, a direct air capture startup, raised $10 million in Series A funding, the company said.

Why it matters: Investors have proven willing to fund early-stage DAC — an emissions strategy many consider necessary with current carbon dioxide levels — even as experts remain skeptical around its progress.

Details: Berlin-based climate fund Extantia Capital led the all-equity round with Equinor Ventures, Shell Ventures and Zero Carbon Capital. Extantia received a board seat in the deal.