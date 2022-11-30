United Airlines Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in Natron Energy, as the airline prepares to electrify its ground operations.

Why it matters: Airlines are looking at additional emissions-cutting strategies as larger impact tools like sustainable aviation fuel remain far off from commercial availability.

How it works: Natron makes sodium-ion batteries that can power ground operations vehicles via stored energy instead of diesel or gasoline.

Context: On-ground operations like baggage vehicles or pushback tractors generate a minor amount of emissions compared to United's flight operations.

The FAA has granted minor grants to a host of airports for ground operation electrification, but the grant amounts remain relatively small.

Driving the news: United Airlines investment will help Natron get its Holland, Michigan, manufacturing facility up and running. Battery production is expected to start in 2023.

United Airlines Ventures president Mike Leskinen tells Axios' Joann Muller that the deal is a "comprehensive partnership" that includes an option for follow-on financing as well as a commercial agreement. Leskinen declined to share the round or follow-on amount as well as the details of the commercial agreement.

Zoom out: In an effort to exert control over its widespread footprint, the airline industry is taking a page out of the automotive industry's playbook by getting directly involved in the upstream supply chain.

Automakers have invested in battery manufacturing companies of late following the influx of funds available to domestic production facilities in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Yes, but: The airline industry is among the most exposed to climate risks, primarily stemming from potential regulation and disclosure requirements for industries that emit large amounts of carbon.