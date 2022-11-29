TPG taps Montag, Finucane to launch carbon-credit company

Anne Finucane speaks at Bloomberg's BNEF Future of Energy Global Summit in New York in 2018. Photo: Alex Flynn/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Private-equity firm TPG Inc. has tapped Wall Street heavyweights Tom Montag and Anne Finucane to lead a new carbon-credit business it hopes will improve access to the emissions offset market.

Why it matters: TPG Rise Climate is investing $300 million into a new company called Rubicon Carbon, which seeks to simplify the way buyers invest in carbon credits.

Details: Rubicon seeks to raise a total of $1 billion, the company announced.

Montag, Rubicon's CEO, is a Goldman Sachs veteran who retired last year as COO at Bank of America. Finucane, who retired as BofA's vice chair last year, will be Rubicon's chairwoman.

Of note: Rubicon is working with platform partners Anew Climate, Pixxel, Planet Labs PBC and Rialto Markets. Rubicon said it's also formed a coalition of companies as part of its launch.