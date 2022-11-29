A Bay Area startup is working to mass-produce "bio-oil," a tar-like goop that can be diluted to give sauces a smoky flavor — or which can be pumped underground to store carbon emissions.

Why it matters: The startup, Charm Industrial, says it's one of the only companies that is actually capturing and storing greenhouse gas emissions — and selling carbon credits to big-name customers like Microsoft and Stripe.

Driving the news: Charm is opening an R&D "miniforge" at a 30,000-square-foot facility outside Denver.

It's eyeing an expansion into decarbonizing steelmaking.

How it works: Charm collects the stalks and other residue left over from farming, then heats it in a pyrolyzer until it breaks down into bio-char and bio-oil.

The bio-oil can be injected deep underground where it becomes a solid — effectively sequestering the carbon emissions that had been captured by the plants Charm collected and goopified.

"We are pumping barbecue sauce underground," co-founder Peter Reinhardt tells Axios. "It’s our uniquely American approach."

The company has raised about $25.5 million to date at a $126.5 million valuation. Its most recent raise closed in January, with an undisclosed amount raised from Breyer Capital, MCJ Collective, Systemiq Capital, XYZ Ventures and AENU.

The intrigue: Charm has sequestered more than 5,500 tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent.

That's roughly the carbon footprint of about 360 Americans — a small number, Reinhardt acknowledges. But it puts Charm ahead of a number of carbon-capture operations that remain under development.

"Holy shit, we’ve seen enough renderings over the years," Reinhardt says. "We need it to become real. Let’s put some numbers on the scoreboard. Let’s actually race."

Zoom out: Bio-oil can be made with timber or other forest residue. Countries such as Canada, Finland and Sweden, which have sizable timber industries, have seen recent investments in bio-oil production facilities.

There is some disagreement over just how sustainable such biomass energy production truly is.

What's next: The company can produce what's known as "syngas," which can be incorporated into steelmaking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions