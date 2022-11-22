Swell, a virtual power plant startup, raised $120 million in Series B funding co-led by SoftBank Vision Fund and Greenbacker Development Opportunities, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The deal is a reminder that SoftBank has the power to single-handedly remake the climate tech funding environment — just as it did with tech — should it decide to become a more active investor in the industry.

Details: SoftBank and Greenbacker both received board seats as part of the all-equity round. Ares Management Infrastructure Opportunities Fund also participated in the round. Swell CEO Suleman Khan declined to disclose the round's valuation.

State of play: SoftBank has invested in climate technology companies — albeit via smaller rounds — that are primarily software companies with a climate focus. Two examples are Raincoat and Clarity AI.

Swell is among Vision Fund 2's larger climate tech bets and is more squarely in the climate tech space.

How it works: Swell has three main components: a solar and battery project development arm, a consumer financing arm, and a virtual power plant business.