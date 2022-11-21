Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Parisians are trading their vélos for scooters électrique: The investors who once buoyed America's e-scooter and bike-share companies are moving their capital to Europe.

Why it matters: America's cities aren't exactly known for being bike- and scooter-friendly. But micromobility investment in Europe has overtaken even Asia — underscoring just how big a boom this is.

Driving the news: Investors this year have poured more than $1 billion into e-scooter and bike-share services in Europe, per PitchBook data.

Investment in the U.S., by comparison, has amounted to just $632 million.

Deal count in the U.S. is also less than half that in Europe.

Meanwhile: Micromobility investment in Asia has plummeted.

The continent drew 60% of global investment in the sector before the pandemic — but barely 10% since 2020, per a McKinsey report this summer.

What's happening: Both policy and market conditions are driving the shift.

European leaders — true to form — have taken assertive steps to make cyclists and riders feel safer, such as by installing protected bike lanes.

European micromobility companies are generally newer than those in Asia, and they are in a period of rapid growth and acquisitions.

Finally, a growing number of building-specific bans on e-bikes and e-scooters — due to deadly battery fires — is putting a damper on the U.S. market.

Of note: E-scooters are the most popular mode of micromobility, and retail sales of the vehicles are booming in Europe. France, for example, saw a 42% jump in e-scooter sales from 2020 to 2021.

👀 What we're watching: Helbiz, a micromobility provider based in NYC, this morning announced it’s cutting staff by 15%.