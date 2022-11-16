Startup app Fennel raised $5 million on its pitch to make ESG investing and shareholder engagement easier for retail investors.

Why it matters: ESG investing is under fire from conservative camps but the investment area continues to pull inflows from younger investors, eager to build a portfolio of companies focused on climate change and DE&I.

Details: Fennel raised the seed funding via an all-equity party round that included UC Davis professor John Rundle, Acorns co-founder Jeffrey Cruttenden and former Schwab board member Preston Butcher, among others. None of the round's investors are joining Fennel's board, CEO Daniel Naim tells Axios.

State of play: Naim dropped out of his Ph.D. program to start Fennel in 2020. By May of this year, the market had soured on fintechs.

"It was hell," he said of the fundraising environment.

How it works: Fennel operates in two forms: Fennel the app and Fennel the brokerage, called Fennel Financial.