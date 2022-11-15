Roadrunner bird sculpture made from salvaged items from the city landfill in Las Cruces, New Mexico. (Photo by: Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Waste management startup RoadRunner Recycling has raised $20 million from Fifth Wall's Climate Fund, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The cash going to the Pittsburgh-based company spotlights investor interest in bringing online the largely analog world of corporate waste management.

Details: Fifth Wall was the only participant in the funding, a so-called extension round that provided an extra $20 million on top of the $70 million Series D round it raised in January.

The company handles single-stream recycling logistics for small and medium-sized businesses.

The funding helped finance the company's acquisition of Compology in October, and it gave a slight bump to RoadRunner's valuation but did not meaningfully alter the company's cap table, CEO Graham Rihn said.

Zoom in: RoadRunner is also looking to tap Fifth Wall's LP base, which consists of some of the largest real estate groups in the country, as potential customers.