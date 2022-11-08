Exclusive: Fund looks to keep startups in hands of minority founders

Synton Capital Partners plans to raise as much as $500 million for a first fund that will invest in underrepresented founders and ensure they retain majority ownership of their own businesses, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Big corporations and government agencies regularly set aside a portion of a contract for a minority business enterprise, a status that can be easily lost.

Driving the news: Synton is seeking $250 million to $500 million. It plans to announce formal fundraising efforts by January, co-founder Ron DeLyons tells Axios.

Details: DeLyons is CEO of Creekwood Energy, an Ohio-based energy services provider.

His co-founder and fellow managing partner is Chris Morris, former COO of Bonaventure, a REIT based in northern Virginia.

"We are in discussions with a couple of Fortune 100 companies," DeLyons says.

The firm's ideal result would be an anchor investor committing $250 million to $500 million.

Zoom in: The fund will focus on mid-stage enterprise companies on track to make $10 million to $100 million in revenue within 18 to 24 months.

Focus sectors will be energy, health care, financial services, manufacturing and affordable housing.

Of note: The National Minority Supplier Development Council is a principal certification body for minority business enterprises, or MBEs.

It certifies based on racial and ethnic identities, specifically businesses at least 51% owned by those who are "at least 25% Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic or Native American," per its website.

There are also local, state and federal certifications. The U.S. Small Business Association's 8(a) program, for example, sets broader criteria to qualify as "socially and economically disadvantaged."

Between the lines: Founders regularly relinquish the majority of their company during fundraising.

" In our financial structure, we preserve the equity ownership of the MBE so that, post-money or post-investment from us, they still qualify as minority-owned," DeLyons said.

In our financial structure, we preserve the equity ownership of the MBE so that, post-money or post-investment from us, they still qualify as minority-owned," DeLyons said. "The only efficient way and economic way to close the wealth gap is through ownership."

One key thing: "The question was posed to me: 'If Creekwood had access to $20 million to $25 million, structured in a way that it didn't negatively impact your ability to certify, how would it change your business model?'" DeLyons said. "It would have a dramatic change. That's where the idea was born."