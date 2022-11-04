Planetly, a Berlin-based carbon management software company, is shutting down and laying off all 200 employees roughly one year after it was purchased by OneTrust, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Planetly is among the first carbon software companies to shut its doors amid a broader swath of layoffs affecting tech companies and startups.

Driving the news: OneTrust, an Atlanta-based enterprise compliance software company, made the decision to wind down Planetly in favor of merging its carbon accounting and ESG software products into OneTrust's primary Trust Intelligence product, Planetly co-founder Anna Alex said in a LinkedIn post.

What they're saying: "This is sad news for every single person who put all their knowledge, energy, heart and soul into the development of our product, and also for Benedikt and myself. The closing of Planetly is also the ending of our engagement in the company," Alex said in her post.

Flashback: OneTrust bought Planetly in December 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

Prior to the acquisition, Planetly provided carbon accounting for roughly 170 companies including BMW, HelloFresh, and The Economist Group.

OneTrust did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.