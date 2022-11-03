After an active year of federal policy in favor of climate technology, investors are preparing to go it alone should the midterm results change the tone in Washington.

Why it matters: Private investors may have to step up and fund potentially risky, capital-intensive projects like battery-manufacturing plants or grid-resilience projects should federal funds and incentives be pulled back or stopped altogether.

Context: Several Republican candidates in state and federal races have indicated that ESG initiatives, particularly from large asset managers running funds that invest in environmental and social initiatives, are among their top targets should they win.

Some state candidates are looking to follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's lead in banning the state from doing business with BlackRock due to its ESG work.

What they're saying: Investors and policy advisers are watching candidates' rhetoric more than polling numbers as they start to strategize with climate tech companies and asset managers with climate investments on what comes next.