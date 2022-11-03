NuCicer, an agtech startup out of Davis, California, raised $7 million in seed funding led by Bayer AG's investing group to beef up protein in chickpeas.

Why it matters: More and more agtech startups are blurring the line between agriculture and biotechnology, and pharma groups like Bayer are already staking their claim in the growing industry.

Details: Paimun Amini, a director for Leaps by Bayer, will take a board seat as part of the majority-equity deal. NuCicer CEO Kathryn Cook declined to disclose the round's valuation.

How it works: NuCicer's chickpeas are specifically bred to contain more protein that conventional chickpeas using research from University of California, Davis, that identified genes in other legumes linked to protein content.

The seed funding will go towards manufacturing costs associated with commercial production of the protein-heavy chickpeas, Cook tells Axios.

Zoom out: Bayer's venture arm, known as Leaps by Bayer, invests primarily in life sciences and agtech startups, with a focus on companies in both categories that rely heavily on biotech and genomic sciences.

It invests early on in the startup's lifecycle when capital needs are greatest to get the company from the research stages to commercialization.

As an impact fund, it can afford to take chances on relatively new technology that may not see fiscal returns for longer periods of time.

What we're watching: Whether other pharma groups follow Bayer's lead and wade into the agtech industry as it continues to gain momentum.