"Lithium, nickel ... cobalt do not just magically appear"

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stop us if you've heard this before: Geopolitical turmoil, supply chain disruptions, inflation and breakneck demand for batteries are threatening to undercut the transition to electric-everything.

Why it matters: A new report from S&P Global Mobility puts hard numbers on how the upheaval is affecting investment — specifically soaring prices that aren't expected to subside any time soon.

Of note: "The battery will be the defining technological and supply chain battleground for the industry in the next decade," the report says.

By the numbers: Automakers alone will need 3.4 terawatt-hours — or 3.4 million MWh — of capacity in lithium-ion batteries by 2030, according to S&P, a figure much higher than the current yearly output.

The report notes that lithium prices reached $81,000 per tonne this year — an 8x increase in just two years.

Be smart: The report focuses on electric vehicles. But the findings also have implications for grid storage, at-home energy storage and consumer wearables.

Each of these segments is competing for the same raw materials for its battery systems, big or small.

What they're saying: "Elements such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt do not just magically appear and transform into EV batteries and other components," S&P says.

"The intermediate steps between excavation and final assembly are a particular choke point in terms of expertise and market presence."

👀 What we're watching: companies and countries looking to capitalize on the battery materials demand.