Auto Motive Power, a Los Angeles-based startup that makes energy management software and hardware, raised an additional $4.3 million in equity funding, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The additional funding is an extension of the startup's Series A round in August that had secured $6.8 million of its $10 million target.

Details: Auto Motive Power secured the additional $3.2 million of its $10 million total, plus an additional $1.1 million in follow-on financing, per an amended Form D filed Friday.