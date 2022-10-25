Offshore wind gets its steel-in-the-water moment

Optimism, skepticism and a bit of disbelief were some of reactions threaded through American Clean Power's annual offshore wind conference in Providence, Rhode Island, last week.

Why it matters: The industry spent decades mired in federal regulatory delays. Now it can barely keep pace with demand for development.

State of play: Developers, investors and service companies at the conference were upbeat. And why not?

Already the Biden administration had been leasing parcels for wind development off the East Coast. One auction near New York surpassed $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has set a goal of 30 GW of development by 2030.

Yes, but: There's also wariness around the issue of bottlenecks.

Permitting can take a long time — there's plenty of eyeballs watching whether the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has the staff to manage the influx of new projects.

Port infrastructure is badly in need of upgrading: The towers and blades for turbines are enormous — the newest blades stretch longer than a football field. They'll need to be assembled near ports, and those ports can't be obstructed by low bridges.

Meanwhile: The industry will need a host of new boats to bring equipment and crews to sea.

There are only a handful of ships in the world that are large enough to install the newest generation of truly giant turbines.

More prosaically, even vessels that shuttle crews from shore to turbines are in short supply.

Bottom line: This is a long-awaited moment for the industry. But there remain plenty of hurdles — as well as opportunities for investment.