Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy hosted a 700-person summit in Seattle to discuss ways the public and private sectors are investing in climate technology.

Why it matters: The gathering convened a who's who of climate investing and advocacy amid a surge in private and public funding for climate technology.

Context: The three-day Summit coincided with extremely hazardous air quality in the Seattle area, with guests donning N95 masks upon exiting the waterfront conference center to protect themselves from the wildfire smoke.

The irony of the situation — that some of the world's richest and most powerful climate investors were speaking against a hazy orange backdrop — was not lost on conference attendees. Air Quality Index forecasts were a regular topic of conversation most of the week.

Key takeaways: Everyone seemed a bit surprised at how well-attended the summit was, and a cautious optimism was palpable in most discussions.