Breakneck demand for batteries in everything from EVs to grid-scale storage will require a huge increase in lithium mining by 2050.

Why it matters: Mines take a long time to bring online, especially in the U.S.

Driving the news: "The world will need more than twenty times the amount of lithium than was mined last year to meet demand by mid-century," Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported in a note last week.

Energy storage to support intermittent renewable assets like wind and solar will drive two-thirds of the demand.

The other big driver: electric vehicles.

Context: Opening a new mine in the U.S. can take more than a decade, in part due to permitting challenges.

Yes, but: Elon Musk may have declared this summer that supplying lithium is a "license to print money" — but that's far from clear.

A range of startups are racing ahead with new technologies aimed at reducing or wholly displacing lithium.

Meanwhile, lithium mines are in remote locations, the mining process demands expertise, and the logistics of bringing it to market are filled with hurdles.

Of note: Major automakers such as Ford and GM have already made major investments to lock down their lithium supply chains.