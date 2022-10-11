Delta Airlines is investing $60 million in Joby Aviation, one of the most buzzed-about developers of electric air taxis.

Meanwhile, Surf Air Mobility announced an agreement for up to $450 million in financing to supply hybrid-electric and fully electric aircraft for regional routes.

Why it matters: Electric aircraft may begin ferrying passengers as soon as 2024, or even earlier — most immediately on local and regional routes.

What's happening: Delta, with its investment in Joby, is aiming to make it easier to get to and from the airport, particularly for premium-status flyers, per Axios What's Next's Joann Muller.

The airline is looking at five cities in particular: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and London.

Delta may invest up to $200 million total in the partnership with Joby.

Of note: Joby last week informed the SEC that it may raise another $1 billion.

The company raised $1.6 billion at a $6.6 billion valuation during the SPAC boom last year. It's since seen its valuation dip to about $2.5 billion.

Meanwhile: Surf Air Mobility and Jetstream Aviation Capital have agreed on principal terms for $450 million in financing through a lease and sale structure.

Surf Air Mobility will supply new and used turboprop aircraft from Cessna and Pilatus.

Jetstream Capital, meanwhile, expressed its intent to commit to buy up to 250 hybrid and electric power trains over the next five years from Surf Air.

Plus: American Airlines this morning announced an undisclosed equity investment in Universal Hydrogen, an LA-area company that's developing hydrogen infrastructure for aircraft.