Apollo Global Management and Ara Partners have agreed to lend $300 million to Circulus, one of the few U.S. companies recycling shrink wrap and other plastics.

Why it matters: Apollo, one of the world's largest private equity firms, is putting its weight behind a corner of the ESG market that is gaining more attention: recycling consumer waste.

What's happening: Apollo and Ara have committed to provide up to $300 million in a senior, secured loan to Circulus.

Circulus, based in Houston, converts low-density polyethylene into resin pellets for plastic bags, shrink film, and other wraps and containers. The company plans to double its recycling output.

It uses "mechanical recycling," a method that consumes less energy than traditional chemical-based recycling.

State of play: The U.S. is the world's biggest plastics polluter. And it's getting worse.

The pandemic, and the demand it drove for at-home shopping and shrink-wrapped everything, sparked a glut of plastics consumption. The glut has been exacerbated by China's ban on importing U.S. plastic.

What's next: Circulus runs two commercial factories. It plans to open a third in Q1 in Alabama, with another two in development.

"Every big consumer packaged goods company out there has made a net-zero commitment," Troy Thacker, a managing partner of Ara Partners, tells Axios. "We’ve got to build as many of these facilities as we can, as fast as we can, to satisfy the demand." Ara is a PE firm focused on decarbonization.

👀 What we're watching: Plastic bag bans are nothing new. But states such as California are upping the ante by issuing broader restrictions on other single-use plastics.