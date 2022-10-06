A startup eyes mushrooms as a cure for construction waste
A group of construction and waste disposal groups have tapped a little-known startup to study if mushrooms could help with the growing issue of non-recyclable construction waste.
Why it matters: The growing pile of pandemic fueled construction waste is often loaded with toxic chemicals, making it difficult to recycle and hazardous to dump in landfills.
Driving the news: The startup, Mycocycle, uses mushrooms to deal with waste. Rubicon Technologies, a software company for waste disposal, partnered with construction group Lendlease to finance the project, which studies Myocycle's technique.
- The study was conducted at a Rockwood Sustainable Solutions waste disposal facility in Tennessee.
How it works: Lendlease provided roughly 6 tons of shredded roofing shingles made from asphalt, a material that fungi are able to break down, Mycocycle CEO Joanne Rodriguez says.
- Rodriguez and her team identified three strains of fungi that could be trained to "eat" the asphalt shingles.
- The final product is an organic material that Mycocycle plans to reuse.
Yes, but: Fungi are fickle things, and have distinct ranges of conditions under which they prefer to work.
Quick take: It's an out-of-the-box approach, to be sure, but the increasing use of fungi in climate technology — whether that's faux leather or shingle disposal — is promising enough that investors and large companies are taking notice.