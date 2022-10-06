A group of construction and waste disposal groups have tapped a little-known startup to study if mushrooms could help with the growing issue of non-recyclable construction waste.

Why it matters: The growing pile of pandemic fueled construction waste is often loaded with toxic chemicals, making it difficult to recycle and hazardous to dump in landfills.

Driving the news: The startup, Mycocycle, uses mushrooms to deal with waste. Rubicon Technologies, a software company for waste disposal, partnered with construction group Lendlease to finance the project, which studies Myocycle's technique.

The study was conducted at a Rockwood Sustainable Solutions waste disposal facility in Tennessee.

How it works: Lendlease provided roughly 6 tons of shredded roofing shingles made from asphalt, a material that fungi are able to break down, Mycocycle CEO Joanne Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez and her team identified three strains of fungi that could be trained to "eat" the asphalt shingles.

The final product is an organic material that Mycocycle plans to reuse.

Yes, but: Fungi are fickle things, and have distinct ranges of conditions under which they prefer to work.

Quick take: It's an out-of-the-box approach, to be sure, but the increasing use of fungi in climate technology — whether that's faux leather or shingle disposal — is promising enough that investors and large companies are taking notice.