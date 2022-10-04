Stanford grad Kevin Bush has built a few 2,200-degree furnaces, and he's earned a Breakthrough Energy fellowship for his work.

Why it matters: Bush and his co-founder, Caleb Boyd, say they've developed an efficient means to produce clean hydrogen, particularly for the petrochemical and heavy industrial sectors.

Their company, Molten Industries, has raised around $2.5 million since its launch in 2021.

Catch up fast: Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the clean-energy VC backed by Bill Gates, announced this morning that it has accepted another batch of companies to its fellows program. The fellowship offers funding and mentorship to early-stage startups.

Driving the news: "We basically make reactors that don’t clog. And we take the carbon out as a solid, which can be easily sequestered rather than as a gaseous CO2, which is very difficult to separate from the air," Bush tells Axios.