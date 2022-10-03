Data: Refinitiv; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The energy and power sector had one of the lowest rates of decline amid a broader M&A slump globally.

Why it matters: Energy and power's resiliency is good news for startups and smaller companies preparing for worsening economic conditions.

Yes, but: The sector also saw fewer deals compared to others, suggesting that the majority of M&A activity came from just a handful of deals, per data from Refinitiv provided exclusively to Axios.

Quick take: As one investor recently told Axios, energy and power remains one of the surest investments anyone can make given turbulent market conditions.