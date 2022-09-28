Portable battery maker Moxion raises $100M, eyes Hollywood

Moxion Power, a Bay Area builder of portable batteries for film sets, construction sites, and events, said it raised a $100 million Series B round and signed a deal with Sunbelt rentals.

Why it matters: Replacing noisy diesel generators may seem one of the most obvious applications for batteries. But making the technology at once portable, affordable, and with sufficient energy density has been a challenge.

The details: Tamarack Global, a two-person VC based in Connecticut, led the round. The firm was one of Moxion's earliest investors.

The Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund joined as new investors, along with Enterprise Holdings, Marubeni Ventures, and Suffolk Technologies.

Energy Impact Partners, another of Moxion's early investors, also participated.

What's happening: Moxion has set out to "create the first fully electric alternative to the generator," co-founder and CEO Paul Huelskamp tells Axios.

"Our beachhead markets: Construction, film production, and events and entertainment," he says.

The company has also inked a multiyear purchase agreement with Sunbelt Rentals, the South Carolina company that leases construction equipment.

Context: Diesel generators are large sources of pollution, emitting not only greenhouse gases but also particulate emissions that can harm health.

What's next: Moxion is opening two manufacturing centers near its headquarters in California. It's opening a retail location in Hollywood and plans more retail locatins.