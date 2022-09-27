Alan Neuhauser sat down for a one-on-one interview with Jigar Shah, Director of the Loans Program Office at the Department of Energy to discuss capital formation in climate technology following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition to the Climate Bill, the Axios Pro event discussed a variety of topics, ranging from the mechanics of Shah's department to the future of nukes.

Of note: Shah manages the LPO's more than $40 billion tranche for loans to climate technology and energy companies in the U.S.

What he's saying: In the virtual interview, Shah was optimistic about capital formation and the ability of private and public funding vehicles to accelerate with the fresh injection of incentives in the IRA, but was realistic about how far some parts of climate tech still had to go.