Data: PitchBook; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Cooling valuations and fears of a recession hardly blunted venture capital investments through H1 in the areas of carbon capture, building efficiency and other carbon tech, per data from PitchBook.

Why it matters: Demand for decarbonization remains strong in both the public and private sectors.

Driving the news: Deal value dipped 3%, a bullish sign at a time when valuations are getting hammered.

What they're saying: "The increase in emission reduction pledges has been huge even in the last three years," John MacDonagh, senior analyst for emerging technology at PitchBook, tells Axios.