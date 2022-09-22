Headwinds hardly slow emissions-tech investment
Cooling valuations and fears of a recession hardly blunted venture capital investments through H1 in the areas of carbon capture, building efficiency and other carbon tech, per data from PitchBook.
Why it matters: Demand for decarbonization remains strong in both the public and private sectors.
Driving the news: Deal value dipped 3%, a bullish sign at a time when valuations are getting hammered.
What they're saying: "The increase in emission reduction pledges has been huge even in the last three years," John MacDonagh, senior analyst for emerging technology at PitchBook, tells Axios.
- "End-year figures will probably fall slightly below 2021, just because of how big that year was. But there are a few areas within the carbon tech vertical that are doing quite well."