Climate Draft looks to enlist tech workers
Climate Draft, a website backed by billionaire Chris Sacca, hopes to connect "climate concerned senior leaders in tech" with climate-focused startups.
Why it matters: Publications have reported on an apparent migration of tech workers to climate-focused companies. Climate Draft is looking to accelerate this movement — and it's drawn big names and a waiting list to do it.
What's happening: Climate Draft allows anyone to make a profile on the site, which is then discoverable to its member companies as they seek investors, tech talent, advisers and the like.
- Those member companies include Arcadia, Charm Industrial, Crusoe Energy, Living Carbon and Patch, plus Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital.
What's next: Climate Draft is holding an invite-only draft for software engineers next month.