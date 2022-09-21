Climate Draft, a website backed by billionaire Chris Sacca, hopes to connect "climate concerned senior leaders in tech" with climate-focused startups.

Why it matters: Publications have reported on an apparent migration of tech workers to climate-focused companies. Climate Draft is looking to accelerate this movement — and it's drawn big names and a waiting list to do it.

What's happening: Climate Draft allows anyone to make a profile on the site, which is then discoverable to its member companies as they seek investors, tech talent, advisers and the like.

Those member companies include Arcadia, Charm Industrial, Crusoe Energy, Living Carbon and Patch, plus Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital.

What's next: Climate Draft is holding an invite-only draft for software engineers next month.