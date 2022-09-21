Skip to main content
Climate Draft looks to enlist tech workers

Alan Neuhauser
18 mins ago
Illustration of cursors holding up the Earth
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Climate Draft, a website backed by billionaire Chris Sacca, hopes to connect "climate concerned senior leaders in tech" with climate-focused startups.

Why it matters: Publications have reported on an apparent migration of tech workers to climate-focused companies. Climate Draft is looking to accelerate this movement — and it's drawn big names and a waiting list to do it.

What's happening: Climate Draft allows anyone to make a profile on the site, which is then discoverable to its member companies as they seek investors, tech talent, advisers and the like.

  • Those member companies include Arcadia, Charm Industrial, Crusoe Energy, Living Carbon and Patch, plus Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital.

What's next: Climate Draft is holding an invite-only draft for software engineers next month.

