AICrete, a startup focused on concrete mix, raised $4 million in seed funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company seeks to streamline and automate concrete production, a process that still requires manual labor and other DIY techniques. It also typically needs fossil fuels and other environmentally unfriendly materials.

Details: Clear Ventures and VoLo Earth co-led the all-equity round and will join AICrete's board of directors. The round valued AICrete at $15.5 million post-money, CEO Parham Aghdasi said.

Cortical Ventures also participated in the round and received an observer seat on AICrete's board.

How it works: AICrete's software recommends concrete mix recipes to producers based on locally available materials and those that are low in emissions.

State of play: Concrete production remains difficult to decarbonize. AICrete isn't alone in trying to address the issue.

CarbonCure, an Amazon-backed company, injects captured carbon dioxide into concrete mix using a small tool in existing plants.

Rondo Energy, meanwhile, seeks to electrify the industrial heating processes that go into concrete production. It's also partnered with other cement makers to develop a calcine clay that replaces limestone.

The bottom line: Concrete making is a $617 billion industry that accounts for up to 8% of global emissions from humans.