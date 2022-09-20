Enact Systems, a Pleasanton, California-based software startup, raised $11.5 million in Series A funding, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Software startups serving solar project developers are winning over investors with the tried-and-true SaaS model pitch, combined with the expanding market thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act incentives.

Details: Energy Growth Momentum led the all-equity round and got a board seat as part of the funding deal. NB Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Olympus Capital, Alumni Venture Funds and several angel investors also participated in the round.

How it works: Enact Systems makes software that enables solar project installers to design and plan projects remotely via SaaS.

The company has also released an app for homeowners to manage solar installations once they are up and running.

The software can work with all available solar panel and battery brands, though CEO Deep Chakraborty says the company has preferred partners.

Of note: The company is focused on the consumer in its current growth phase. After that, Chakraborty says he’s considering working with grid operators and larger companies.

He notes that IRA incentives for consumer solar and electric will increase demand for monitoring and reporting software across the board.

The bottom line: Enact Systems is investing heavily in its consumer energy-monitoring app after the fresh infusion of funding, indicating it is betting on a two-pronged enterprise and consumer business model to succeed.