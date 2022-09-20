Amazon has agreed to purchase up to 5 million miles' worth of low-carbon electro-fuels from Infinium, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The deal seeks to address emissions from Amazon's existing logistics network.

Driving the news: Amazon has agreed to purchase Infinium's fuel to power its mid-mile fleet of vehicles that currently run on traditional diesel fuel in Southern California.

Infinium's fuel is made using carbon waste, but its production facility has not yet been completed. It plans to begin delivering fuel to Amazon in 2023 to power up to 5 million miles driven annually.

Yes, and: Amazon has also made moves to electrify its growing fleet of delivery vehicles with a 100,000-custom truck purchase order from EV maker Rivian.

Flashback: Amazon invested in Infinium through its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund in January 2021.

Be smart: It is not uncommon for the e-commerce giant to act as both customer and investor for some of the Climate Pledge Fund portfolio companies.

Earlier this year, it signed an agreement with sustainable concrete maker and portfolio company CarbonCure to supply concrete at 13 Amazon construction sites.

Between the lines: Amazon is testing an array of options to reduce the emissions from its massive logistics network instead of committing to a singular strategy across the planes, trains and automobiles that comprise that network.