Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Cleanhill Partners have acquired a majority stake in EPC Power, a maker of power conversion systems for energy storage and solar PV systems.

Why it matters: Energy storage deployment is booming, especially for grid-scale systems. New storage incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act will only accelerate this trend.

The IRA didn't trigger the acquisition, EPC's president tells Axios. But the incentives will accelerate the company's planned expansion.

What's happening: EPC Power, which has a factory and its HQ in the San Diego area, makes a critical energy conversion component known as inverter. The company has sold more than 2 GW of inverters to date.

Terms of the agreement with Goldman and Cleanhill, a private equity firm, were not disclosed.

EPC is opening a second factory on the East Coast later this year. It runs an engineering and sales office in Helsinki that will serve the European market.

Catch up fast: Inverters are a linchpin of the energy transition, helping regulate energy generation and storage, particularly at grid-scale:

They convert the DC power that's stored in batteries or generated by solar panels into the AC power that's used by the grid.

State of play: Energy storage is booming, in turn driving demand for inverters.

New installations last quarter more than doubled from 2021 to 2,608 MWh, a Q2 record, according to Wood Mackenzie.

The bottom line: "As inverters get more and more penetration on the grid, they will become the dominant controlling feature of the grid," EPC Power co-founder and CEO Devin Dilley tells Axios.