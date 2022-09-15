Transaera has raised a $4.5 million seed round led by Energy Impact Partners to build energy-sipping air conditioners.

Why it matters: Cooling is among the most vexing challenges in decarbonization, and Transaera's product aims to address the issue in an efficient manner.

What's happening: Carrier Ventures, the venture arm of the air conditioning giant, participated in the funding, as well as Saint Gobain and MassCEC.

Transaera says that its design can slash an air conditioner's power consumption by about 50%.

Of note: Transaera is a finalist for the prestigious Global Cooling Prize,

How it works: Air conditioners both cool and dehumidify.

Transaera's design focuses on the dehumidifying process: it incorporates metal organic framework — a broad category of material — to passively absorb moisture from the air.

"Think of it like a sponge: It absorbs the moisture, but then it gets saturated at some point and doesn’t absorb any more water," co-founder and CEO Sorin Grama tells Axios. "You already have heat in the air conditioner, so we use that same heat to dry the material and get it ready for the next cycle."

What's next: Transaera has developed prototypes; it's aiming for commercial production in two years, with an eye toward a "hybrid" revenue mode.