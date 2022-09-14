Stable, a software startup that evaluates potential EV charging sites, raised $7 million in Series A funding, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: EV charging sites have become the "next gold rush," Stable co-founder Rohan Puri says.

Details: Congruent Ventures led the Series A round and received a board seat as part of the deal. Homecoming Capital and Ironspring Ventures also participated in the round, which comes with an undisclosed valuation, Puri says.

How it works: Stable uses a set of proprietary, on-the-ground data from active charging stations combined with other factors to determine what the potential ROI may be for a prospective location.

It looks at factors such as utility costs, EV ownership rates locally, distance between charging sites, and what it will take for the investor to break even on the site.

It currently only evaluates DC fast chargers, but hopes to expand its capabilities to incorporate other types of charging infrastructure, Puri says.

State of play: Building out charging infrastructure is among the key areas of focus in the Inflation Reduction Act given the massive amounts of capital required to get a reliable nationwide network up and running.

Stable says its software takes some of the guesswork out of that calculation for investors or site owner-operators by effectively ranking site locations based on how fast they will return investment.

The bottom line: Investor conviction — especially that rooted in real-world data — is worth a lot when other factors like EV costs and consumer hesitancy still remain.