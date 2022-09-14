Venture capital and city services are coming together to launch New York City's latest climate tech accelerator: the International ClimateTech Center.

Why it matters: There is only so much public funding for climate technology, so urban centers are teaming up with deep-pocketed venture investors to help early-stage climate tech companies get off the ground.

Details: The International ClimateTech Center is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners, an Israeli venture capital firm, with support from Mini's Urban-X, a startup program backed by the automaker, and the city of New York.

It accepted eight startups into its inaugural cohort from roughly 250 applicants, JVP founder Erel Margalit told Axios. It anticipates increasing the cohort size to roughly 35 over the coming years.

Margalit is particularly interested in companies that utilize cybersecurity software to protect renewable energy infrastructure, as well as biotech applications for agriculture and food production.

Yes, but: Startups are not guaranteed funding from JVP upon completing the program, unlike other accelerator groups, Margalit says.

What they're saying: "This is the model we have built in the north of Israel, where local Arab and Jewish companies work together," Margalit says.