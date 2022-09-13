Isometric Technologies (ISO), a data software startup for logistics and freight companies, has raised $15 million in Series A funding, the company tells Axios, in a financing that involved shipping giant Maersk.

Why it matters: The shipping and logistics industry is coming off a two-year disruption with more volatility forecasted, creating an opening for data software startups to enter as a solution to the backlogs and holdups at ports and freight depots across the globe.

Details: Blackhorn Ventures led the all-equity round, which comes with a $60 million valuation for ISO. Blackhorn will get a board seat as lead on the deal.

Maersk Growth, the Danish company's investment arm, also participated in the round.

Background: Brian Cristol co-founded ISO in 2020 after building out Uber's freight business.

ISO's customer roster currently includes CPG and consumer-staples companies doing ground and last-mile delivery. ISO sells its software via a subscription model that tracks the goods and communicates with carriers and trucking companies.

What they're saying: Cristol maintains that having access to logistics data is a key component to measuring Scope 2 and 3 emissions, which the SEC has proposed making a requirement for all reporting companies.