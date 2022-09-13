A Vancouver startup has raised a $16 million Series A for its subsurface imaging technology, which it says will speed up the mining process for critical minerals.

Why it matters: The global energy transition is driving near-insatiable demand for minerals such as lithium and nickel and the mining operations that will be needed to unearth them.

Ideon Technologies is among the growing number of software companies aiming to make those mining activities more efficient and less impactful on the environment.

Details: Playground Global, a Palo Alto-based VC, led the round.

State of play: From EV batteries to wind turbine blades, the energy transition will demand a 500% increase in the global supply of critical minerals by 2050, per the World Bank Group.

The U.S. Defense Department, in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, has launched a competition for AI services that can rapidly map 50 such minerals.

Yes, but: Companies can't simply begin strip-mining swaths of the U.S. — they're also under intense pressure to mitigate impacts on nearby communities and ecosystems.

How it works: Ideon says its technology can provide "x-ray-like visibility" more than a half-mile beneath the Earth's surface — namely, by using "cosmic-ray muons" that are "generated by supernova explosions in space." Neat.

What they're saying: "The industry still uses 150-year-old technology: core drilling. It’s a needle-in-the-haystack approach," co-founder Gary Agnew tells Axios. "They were making $1 billion decisions with less than 1% of the volume mined."

Ideon, he says, makes the exploration process more accurate and efficient.

Of note: The company is working with mining majors BHP and Glencore.