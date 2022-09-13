Patch, a carbon market software startup, has raised $55 million in Series B funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Energize, and Coatue, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The involvement of heavy hitters a16z and Coatue in the round show the level of interest in the carbon software space, as parts of the climate tech industry move from asset-heavy hardware plays to the more VC-friendly SaaS model.

Details: Energize led the all-equity round. Tyler Lancaster, an Energize partner, will join Coatue general partner, Caryn Marooney, on Patch's board. The company's valuation was not disclosed.

How it works: Patch makes infrastructure software. The software is built so that different groups in the carbon market can assemble data in one place.