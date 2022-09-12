Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

The U.S. will struggle to mine enough nickel to meet domestic sourcing requirements put in place under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Why it matters: The expected shortfall will prevent companies from being able to obtain lucrative tax credits, in turn blunting the impact of the ambitious climate law.

What's happening: The IRA ties some of its biggest tax credits to mandates requiring automakers and others to source most of their clean-energy materials from within the U.S.

Nickel is one of those key components. And with just one operating mine in the U.S., the country faces a nickel bottleneck as soon as 2026, when global demand for the material is expected to outstrip supply.

Michigan's Eagle Mine (the one nickel mine mentioned above) is set to close as soon as 2024.

Meanwhile: Companies under the IRA can source nickel from outside the U.S., but only if those countries are free-trade partners.

That doesn't help much with this particular mineral: The world's top producer of the material is Indonesia (not a free-trade partner).

Of note: The IRA includes incentives to encourage more domestic mining. But it takes an average of seven to 10 years to obtain a permit to simply start building a new mine in the U.S.

By comparison, the permitting process takes just two years in Canada and Australia.

Bottom line: "We expect robust Indonesian primary output growth to keep the primary nickel market in surplus until 2026, when rapidly growing battery demand is forecast to create a market deficit," Jason Sappor, a senior analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, tells Axios.