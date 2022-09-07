Carbon capture startup targets $5M for initial funding
A carbon capture startup named 11 Carbon Capture is seeking to raise $4.9 million in initial funding, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Carbon capture is still a relatively new area within climate technology, though eager entrepreneurs are ready to hit the ground running.
Details: 11 Carbon Capture is an Austin-based startup from Eric Shelly, a current investor and former entrepreneur, per the company's Form D filed Tuesday.
- Shelly's consulting firm, Freedom Impact Consulting, claims to manage $50 million in assets with a focus in clean energy. Shelly started the firm in 2019 after selling his dental practice.
- 11 Carbon Capture has not raised any of the $4.95 million it is targeting, per the filing, though it seeks to raise a minimum of $275,000 per investor.
State of play: Carbon tech startups have raised $7.2 billion in private funding so far this year, as Axios previously reported.
- That includes mega-rounds from Climeworks, which raised $806 million, and LanzaTech, which raised $704 million.